FY2019 Earnings Estimate for Cypress Semiconductor Co. Issued By SunTrust Banks (CY)

Cypress Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:CY) – Analysts at SunTrust Banks reduced their FY2019 EPS estimates for shares of Cypress Semiconductor in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, March 14th. SunTrust Banks analyst W. Stein now expects that the semiconductor company will post earnings of $0.88 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.90. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Cypress Semiconductor’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.30 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $1.15 EPS.

Cypress Semiconductor (NASDAQ:CY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03. Cypress Semiconductor had a return on equity of 22.01% and a net margin of 14.28%. The company had revenue of $604.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $598.72 million.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on CY. BidaskClub upgraded Cypress Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 9th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cypress Semiconductor in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Cypress Semiconductor in a report on Thursday, March 14th. MKM Partners upped their price target on Cypress Semiconductor to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Cypress Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cypress Semiconductor has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.32.

NASDAQ CY opened at $15.17 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.64. Cypress Semiconductor has a 12-month low of $11.75 and a 12-month high of $18.59. The company has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.93.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CY. Essex Savings Bank acquired a new stake in Cypress Semiconductor during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Loeb Partners Corp acquired a new stake in Cypress Semiconductor during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Cypress Semiconductor by 52.1% during the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,003 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. PRW Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cypress Semiconductor during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Cypress Semiconductor during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.04% of the company’s stock.

In other Cypress Semiconductor news, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total transaction of $55,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sudhir Gopalswamy sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.58, for a total value of $46,740.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 139,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,174,282.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 36,898 shares of company stock worth $539,962. 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Cypress Semiconductor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.93%.

About Cypress Semiconductor

Cypress Semiconductor Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells embedded system solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Microcontroller and Connectivity Division, and Memory Products Division. The Microcontroller and Connectivity Division provides microcontroller (MCU), analog, and wireless and wired connectivity solutions, including Traveo automotive MCUs; programmable system-on-chip and general-purpose MCUs; ARM Cortex-M4, -M3, and -M0+ MCUs; R4 CPUs; analog power management integrated circuits and energy harvesting solutions; CapSense capacitive-sensing controllers; TrueTouch touchscreens; Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, Bluetooth low energy, and ZigBee solutions; WICED development platform; and USB controllers comprising solutions for the USB-C and USB power delivery standards, as well as wireless Internet of things connectivity solutions.

