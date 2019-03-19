FTI Consulting, Inc. (FCN) Shares Bought by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) by 11.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 58,015 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,930 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in FTI Consulting were worth $3,866,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of FCN. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in FTI Consulting in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,522,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in FTI Consulting by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,300,190 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $241,541,000 after buying an additional 318,155 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in FTI Consulting by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,546,725 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $405,966,000 after buying an additional 263,225 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its stake in FTI Consulting by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 4,104,681 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $300,422,000 after buying an additional 261,627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in FTI Consulting by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,104,681 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $300,422,000 after buying an additional 261,627 shares during the last quarter. 97.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get FTI Consulting alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised FTI Consulting from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised FTI Consulting from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 18th.

NYSE FCN opened at $75.67 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of 18.92 and a beta of 0.25. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.66 and a 1-year high of $81.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 26th. The business services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $504.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $468.89 million. FTI Consulting had a return on equity of 11.76% and a net margin of 7.43%. The company’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “FTI Consulting, Inc. (FCN) Shares Bought by New York State Common Retirement Fund” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright law. The legal version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/19/fti-consulting-inc-fcn-shares-bought-by-new-york-state-common-retirement-fund.html.

FTI Consulting Profile

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company's Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides turnaround and restructuring, business transformation, interim management, valuation and financial advisory, transaction, dispute advisory, and tax services, as well as mergers and acquisitions (M&A), and M&A integration services.

Featured Story: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN).

Receive News & Ratings for FTI Consulting Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTI Consulting and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.