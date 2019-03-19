Frontier Developments (FDEV) Rating Reiterated by Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reiterated their buy rating on shares of Frontier Developments (LON:FDEV) in a research note published on Monday morning.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Liberum Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Frontier Developments in a research note on Wednesday, February 6th. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,600 ($20.91) price target on shares of Frontier Developments in a research note on Thursday, January 3rd. Finally, FinnCap restated a corporate rating on shares of Frontier Developments in a research note on Wednesday, February 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Frontier Developments currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 1,575.83 ($20.59).

Shares of LON FDEV opened at GBX 986 ($12.88) on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $376.36 million and a PE ratio of 24.77. Frontier Developments has a 12-month low of GBX 730 ($9.54) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,880 ($24.57).

Frontier Developments (LON:FDEV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 6th. The company reported GBX 40.20 ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter.

About Frontier Developments

Frontier Developments plc develops and publishes video games for the interactive entertainment sector in the United Kingdom and internationally. It develops games across various platforms using its cross platform technology. The company was founded in 1994 and is based in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

