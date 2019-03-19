Front Row Advisors LLC Sells 154 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (LOW)

Front Row Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,295 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 154 shares during the period. Front Row Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $951,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CNB Bank bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Ironwood Financial llc lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 171.0% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 542 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 360.6% in the 4th quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 654 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 76.9% in the 4th quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 690 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Athena Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Institutional investors own 74.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Lowe’s Companies to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 13th. Loop Capital increased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $99.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on Lowe’s Companies to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 13th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $112.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 21st. Finally, Wedbush set a $95.00 price target on Lowe’s Companies and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.13.

Shares of Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $101.88 on Tuesday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $81.16 and a one year high of $117.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.95.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th. The home improvement retailer reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 80.91% and a net margin of 3.24%. The company had revenue of $15.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.75 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This piece was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of international copyright law. The correct version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/19/front-row-advisors-llc-sells-154-shares-of-lowes-companies-inc-low.html.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It offers a line of products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. The company provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, tools and hardware, appliances, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, paint, millwork, flooring, and kitchens, as well as outdoor power equipment.

See Also: Growth Stocks, What They Are, What They Are Not

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.