Frederic Pla Sells 5,700 Shares of Genomic Health, Inc. (GHDX) Stock

Genomic Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHDX) COO Frederic Pla sold 5,700 shares of Genomic Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.02, for a total transaction of $427,614.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Frederic Pla also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 21st, Frederic Pla sold 783 shares of Genomic Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.51, for a total transaction of $67,737.33.

On Tuesday, February 19th, Frederic Pla sold 9,700 shares of Genomic Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.16, for a total transaction of $806,652.00.

GHDX stock traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $74.57. 637,816 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 403,753. The company has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.02 and a beta of 0.97. Genomic Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.04 and a 1-year high of $92.18.

Genomic Health (NASDAQ:GHDX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 20th. The medical research company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $104.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.55 million. Genomic Health had a net margin of 6.52% and a return on equity of 16.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Genomic Health, Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on GHDX shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Genomic Health from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Genomic Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 18th. CIBC started coverage on shares of Genomic Health in a research note on Wednesday, December 19th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Genomic Health in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $86.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price objective on shares of Genomic Health to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 21st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.13.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in Genomic Health by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,473 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in Genomic Health by 34.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,995 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Genomic Health during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $171,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Genomic Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $180,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Genomic Health during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.53% of the company’s stock.

About Genomic Health

Genomic Health, Inc, a healthcare company, provides clinically actionable genomic information to personalize cancer treatment decisions in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes genomic-based clinical laboratory services that analyze the underlying biology of cancer, which allows physicians and patients to make individualized treatment decisions.

