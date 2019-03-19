Franklin Resources (BEN) versus Blackstone Group (BX) Head-To-Head Analysis

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) and Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) are both large-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Dividends

Franklin Resources pays an annual dividend of $1.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. Blackstone Group pays an annual dividend of $2.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.5%. Franklin Resources pays out 32.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Blackstone Group pays out 102.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Franklin Resources has increased its dividend for 37 consecutive years and Blackstone Group has increased its dividend for 6 consecutive years.

This table compares Franklin Resources and Blackstone Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Franklin Resources 26.55% 15.01% 9.97% Blackstone Group 22.56% 16.48% 7.85%

Risk & Volatility

Franklin Resources has a beta of 1.17, indicating that its share price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Blackstone Group has a beta of 1.43, indicating that its share price is 43% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Franklin Resources and Blackstone Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Franklin Resources 7 5 0 0 1.42 Blackstone Group 0 2 10 0 2.83

Franklin Resources currently has a consensus target price of $29.77, indicating a potential downside of 11.67%. Blackstone Group has a consensus target price of $42.77, indicating a potential upside of 20.59%. Given Blackstone Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Blackstone Group is more favorable than Franklin Resources.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Franklin Resources and Blackstone Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Franklin Resources $6.32 billion 2.72 $764.40 million $3.19 10.56 Blackstone Group $6.83 billion 3.42 $1.54 billion $2.26 15.69

Blackstone Group has higher revenue and earnings than Franklin Resources. Franklin Resources is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Blackstone Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

48.9% of Franklin Resources shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.1% of Blackstone Group shares are held by institutional investors. 23.9% of Franklin Resources shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Blackstone Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Blackstone Group beats Franklin Resources on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Franklin Resources Company Profile

Franklin Resources, Inc. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries. The firm invests in the public equity, fixed income, and alternative markets. Franklin Resources, Inc. was founded in 1947 and is based in San Mateo, California with an additional office in Hyderabad, India.

Blackstone Group Company Profile

The Blackstone Group L.P. is a publicly owned alternative asset manager. The firm also provides capital markets services to its clients. It provides its services to public and corporate pension funds, academic, cultural, and charitable organizations, retirees, sovereign wealth funds, and institutional and individual investors. The firm manages separate client focused portfolios for its clients. It also launches and manages private equity funds, real estate funds, funds of hedge funds, collateralized loan obligations, real estate investment trusts, and credit-focused funds for its clients. The firm invests in private equity, public equity, fixed income, and alternative investment markets across the globe. The Blackstone Group L.P. was founded in 1985 and is based in New York City, New York with additional offices in London, United Kingdom, Hong Kong, Baltimore, Maryland, Beijing, China, Copenhagen, Denmark, Dusseldorf, Germany, Los Angeles, California, Paris, France, San Francisco, California, Sao Paulo, Brazil, Singapore, Sydney, Australia, and Tokyo, Japan.

