Francesca’s (FRAN) Stock Price Down 9.3%

Shares of Francesca’s Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:FRAN) were down 9.3% on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.72 and last traded at $0.78. Approximately 997,482 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 34% from the average daily volume of 1,512,484 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.86.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on FRAN shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Francesca’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 28th. TheStreet lowered shares of Francesca’s from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 12th. Finally, B. Riley set a $2.00 price objective on shares of Francesca’s and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.50.

The stock has a market capitalization of $31.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.97.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Francesca’s by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,985,647 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,898,000 after acquiring an additional 79,840 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Francesca’s in the 4th quarter worth about $223,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Francesca’s by 209.8% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 920,897 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $894,000 after acquiring an additional 623,630 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Francesca’s by 135.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 353,836 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 203,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in Francesca’s in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.61% of the company’s stock.

Francesca’s Company Profile (NASDAQ:FRAN)

Francesca's Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail boutiques. It offers fashion apparel, jewelry, accessories, and gifts for women between the ages of 18 and 35. The company's apparel products comprise dresses, fashion tops, sweaters, cardigans and wraps, bottoms, outerwear and jackets, tees and tanks, and intimates; and jewelry includes necklaces, earrings, bracelets, and rings.

