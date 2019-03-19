Foxhaven Asset Management LP Sells 83,747 Shares of Shopify Inc (SHOP)

Foxhaven Asset Management LP lowered its stake in Shopify Inc (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 19.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 346,457 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 83,747 shares during the period. Shopify accounts for about 2.6% of Foxhaven Asset Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Foxhaven Asset Management LP owned 0.32% of Shopify worth $47,967,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SHOP. Bollard Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Shopify by 1,935.0% in the 4th quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 20,350 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,817,000 after buying an additional 19,350 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of Shopify by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 36,928 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,073,000 after buying an additional 4,628 shares during the last quarter. Barton Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of Shopify by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Barton Investment Management now owns 304,743 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $42,192,000 after buying an additional 16,208 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shopify in the 3rd quarter worth $9,182,000. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Shopify by 91.3% in the 4th quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 65,091 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,012,000 after buying an additional 31,073 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.90% of the company’s stock.
A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SHOP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Shopify from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 26th. DA Davidson raised their price target on Shopify from $150.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Shopify from $165.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. SunTrust Banks restated a “hold” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Shopify in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Shopify from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Shopify has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $186.15.
Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 12th. The software maker reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.32. The company had revenue of $344.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $327.45 million. Shopify had a negative return on equity of 3.52% and a negative net margin of 6.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 54.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Shopify Inc will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current year.
Shopify Profile
Shopify Inc provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, ship orders, build customer relationships, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.
