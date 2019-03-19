Foxhaven Asset Management LP Sells 83,747 Shares of Shopify Inc (SHOP)

Foxhaven Asset Management LP lowered its stake in Shopify Inc (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 19.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 346,457 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 83,747 shares during the period. Shopify accounts for about 2.6% of Foxhaven Asset Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Foxhaven Asset Management LP owned 0.32% of Shopify worth $47,967,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SHOP. Bollard Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Shopify by 1,935.0% in the 4th quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 20,350 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,817,000 after buying an additional 19,350 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of Shopify by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 36,928 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,073,000 after buying an additional 4,628 shares during the last quarter. Barton Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of Shopify by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Barton Investment Management now owns 304,743 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $42,192,000 after buying an additional 16,208 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shopify in the 3rd quarter worth $9,182,000. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Shopify by 91.3% in the 4th quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 65,091 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,012,000 after buying an additional 31,073 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Shopify alerts:

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SHOP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Shopify from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 26th. DA Davidson raised their price target on Shopify from $150.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Shopify from $165.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. SunTrust Banks restated a “hold” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Shopify in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Shopify from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Shopify has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $186.15.

SHOP opened at $205.77 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -337.33 and a beta of 1.53. Shopify Inc has a 12 month low of $112.50 and a 12 month high of $209.59. The company has a quick ratio of 15.35, a current ratio of 15.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 12th. The software maker reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.32. The company had revenue of $344.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $327.45 million. Shopify had a negative return on equity of 3.52% and a negative net margin of 6.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 54.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Shopify Inc will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Foxhaven Asset Management LP Sells 83,747 Shares of Shopify Inc (SHOP)” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of international copyright legislation. The correct version of this article can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/19/foxhaven-asset-management-lp-sells-83747-shares-of-shopify-inc-shop.html.

Shopify Profile

Shopify Inc provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, ship orders, build customer relationships, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

Further Reading: SEC Filing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shopify Inc (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP).

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.