Fortinet Inc (FTNT) Shares Sold by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 65.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,234 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 13,571 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FTNT. Tarbox Family Office Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Sun Life Financial INC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Guardian Life Insurance Co. of America purchased a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Fortinet by 145.6% during the fourth quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 641 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Fortinet by 3,990.7% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 3,284,855 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 3,204,555 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FTNT opened at $84.51 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.79, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.92. Fortinet Inc has a 52 week low of $51.97 and a 52 week high of $94.37.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 6th. The software maker reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $507.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $496.33 million. Fortinet had a return on equity of 22.72% and a net margin of 18.44%. Fortinet’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Fortinet Inc will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

In other Fortinet news, CEO Ken Xie sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.64, for a total value of $6,531,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,613,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,029,744,913.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 626 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $40,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,885. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 195,877 shares of company stock worth $16,246,451. Insiders own 17.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub lowered Fortinet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fortinet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and set a $90.00 price target (up previously from $78.00) on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Thursday, February 7th. First Analysis upgraded Fortinet from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Friday, February 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on Fortinet from $88.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.86.

About Fortinet

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, automated, and integrated cybersecurity solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, Web filtering, anti-spam, and WAN acceleration; and FortiSandbox technology that delivers proactive detection and mitigation services; and FortiSIEM family of products, which offers a cloud-ready security information and event management solution for enterprises and service providers.

