Forterra Inc (FRTA) VP Lori M. Browne Purchases 6,118 Shares

Forterra Inc (NASDAQ:FRTA) VP Lori M. Browne purchased 6,118 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.38 per share, for a total transaction of $26,796.84. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 41,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $181,708.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

FRTA stock opened at $4.07 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $243.34 million, a P/E ratio of -9.25 and a beta of 2.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.79. Forterra Inc has a 52 week low of $3.25 and a 52 week high of $10.47.

Forterra (NASDAQ:FRTA) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The construction company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27). The company had revenue of $339.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $369.08 million. Forterra had a negative net margin of 1.65% and a negative return on equity of 23.75%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Forterra Inc will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Forterra in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $294,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Forterra by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 188,157 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,831,000 after purchasing an additional 7,592 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Forterra by 44.5% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 65,021 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 20,021 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its stake in Forterra by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 38,849 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 6,318 shares during the period. Finally, Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Forterra during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,446,000. Institutional investors own 98.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Forterra from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on shares of Forterra to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Sunday, November 25th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Forterra from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Forterra from $4.50 to $5.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Forterra from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.75.

About Forterra

Forterra, Inc manufactures and sells water and drainage pipe and products in the United States and Eastern Canada. It also manufactures structural and specialty precast products, and precast concrete bridge girders; and pressure, prestressed concrete, and bar-wrapped concrete pipes. The company serves water-related infrastructure applications, including water transmission, distribution, and drainage; and contractors, distributors, municipalities, and utilities waterworks.

