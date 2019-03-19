FormFactor (FORM) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Friday morning.

According to Zacks, “FormFactor’s sluggish demand for DRAM and Flash product lines is an overhang. Additionally, the company’s exposure to the adverse effects of extreme pricing pressure in the semiconductor industry remains major concerns. Also, long lead times and customer concentration remain concerns. Notably, shares of the company have underperformed the industry it belongs to over a year. However, the increasing focus on the Mobile SoC and Mobile DRAM probe card segments continue to drive its top-line growth. Moreover, solid probe card demand in both Foundry and Logic markets remain a major positive.”

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on FORM. ValuEngine raised FormFactor from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 26th. BidaskClub raised FormFactor from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 27th. Sidoti lowered FormFactor from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, December 3rd. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered FormFactor from a buy rating to a hold rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $17.08.

Shares of FORM stock opened at $15.61 on Friday. FormFactor has a 12-month low of $11.10 and a 12-month high of $16.83. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.30 and a quick ratio of 2.54.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.05. FormFactor had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 19.64%. The business had revenue of $140.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that FormFactor will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other FormFactor news, Director Dennis Thomas St sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.99, for a total transaction of $127,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $719,550. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kelley Steven-Waiss sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total value of $108,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $186,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,200 shares of company stock valued at $254,924. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FORM. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in FormFactor by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,096,551 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,583,000 after purchasing an additional 35,829 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in FormFactor in the 3rd quarter valued at $248,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in FormFactor by 78.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 867,309 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,925,000 after buying an additional 381,208 shares in the last quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in FormFactor in the 3rd quarter valued at $320,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in FormFactor by 117.1% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 24,238 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 13,076 shares in the last quarter. 94.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FormFactor

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, integrated measurement systems, thermal sub-systems, and reliability test systems. The company offers probe cards that are used to test various semiconductor device types, including system on a chip products, mobile application processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, and graphic processors, as well as radio frequency, analog, mixed signal, image sensor, electro-optical, dynamic random access memory, NAND flash memory, and NOR flash memory devices; and analytical probes, which are used for a range of applications, including device characterization, electrical simulation model development, failure analysis, and prototype design debugging for universities, research institutions, semiconductor integrated device manufacturers, semiconductor foundries, and fabless semiconductor companies.

