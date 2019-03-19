FormFactor (FORM) Cut to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Friday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded FormFactor from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 26th. Sidoti lowered their target price on FormFactor from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 3rd. Craig Hallum cut FormFactor from a buy rating to a hold rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut FormFactor from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $17.08.

Shares of NASDAQ:FORM opened at $15.61 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. FormFactor has a 1-year low of $11.10 and a 1-year high of $16.83. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.64.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $140.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.93 million. FormFactor had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 19.64%. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that FormFactor will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Kelley Steven-Waiss sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total value of $108,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $186,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Dennis Thomas St sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.99, for a total value of $127,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 45,000 shares in the company, valued at $719,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,200 shares of company stock worth $254,924 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Csenge Advisory Group bought a new stake in FormFactor in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new stake in FormFactor in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in FormFactor by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,120 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in FormFactor by 28.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 6,311 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,381 shares during the period. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in FormFactor in the 4th quarter valued at about $90,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.42% of the company’s stock.

FormFactor Company Profile

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, integrated measurement systems, thermal sub-systems, and reliability test systems. The company offers probe cards that are used to test various semiconductor device types, including system on a chip products, mobile application processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, and graphic processors, as well as radio frequency, analog, mixed signal, image sensor, electro-optical, dynamic random access memory, NAND flash memory, and NOR flash memory devices; and analytical probes, which are used for a range of applications, including device characterization, electrical simulation model development, failure analysis, and prototype design debugging for universities, research institutions, semiconductor integrated device manufacturers, semiconductor foundries, and fabless semiconductor companies.

