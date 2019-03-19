Foresters Investment Management Company Inc. Sells 36,600 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (USB)

Foresters Investment Management Company Inc. cut its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 651,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 36,600 shares during the quarter. Foresters Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $29,762,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of USB. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services boosted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 6,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Bell Rock Capital LLC boosted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Bell Rock Capital LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Telos Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. 74.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Vice Chairman Leslie V. Godridge sold 14,737 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.50, for a total transaction of $758,955.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 61,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,179,455.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on USB. Zacks Investment Research raised U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, November 19th. Standpoint Research lowered U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $54.16 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, November 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank lowered U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 26th. Robert W. Baird lowered U.S. Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.00.

Shares of NYSE:USB opened at $52.45 on Tuesday. U.S. Bancorp has a one year low of $43.14 and a one year high of $55.56. The firm has a market cap of $81.69 billion, a PE ratio of 12.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.01. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.64% and a net margin of 27.53%. The company had revenue of $5.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.35 EPS for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

