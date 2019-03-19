FOAM (FOAM) 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $67,381.00

FOAM (CURRENCY:FOAM) traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 19th. FOAM has a market capitalization of $6.92 million and approximately $67,381.00 worth of FOAM was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, FOAM has traded 3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One FOAM token can currently be purchased for about $0.0257 or 0.00000638 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and Poloniex.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00007835 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.51 or 0.00384979 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002786 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00025049 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000565 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66.18 or 0.01642613 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.15 or 0.00227065 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0739 or 0.00001835 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00004759 BTC.

About FOAM

FOAM’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 269,094,541 tokens. The official message board for FOAM is blog.foam.space . The Reddit community for FOAM is /r/foamprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for FOAM is www.foam.space . FOAM’s official Twitter account is @foamspace and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling FOAM

FOAM can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Poloniex and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FOAM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FOAM should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FOAM using one of the exchanges listed above.

