FlypMe (FYP) Trading Down 15.3% This Week

FlypMe (CURRENCY:FYP) traded down 10.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 19th. FlypMe has a market cap of $408,595.00 and $26,294.00 worth of FlypMe was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FlypMe token can currently be bought for about $0.0232 or 0.00000571 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, FlypMe has traded 15.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00007849 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.78 or 0.00389223 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002813 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00025072 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000566 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $66.55 or 0.01641226 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.19 or 0.00226638 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0678 or 0.00001673 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00004784 BTC.

About FlypMe

FlypMe’s launch date was June 6th, 2017. FlypMe’s total supply is 35,277,363 tokens and its circulating supply is 17,638,681 tokens. The official website for FlypMe is flyp.me . The Reddit community for FlypMe is /r/flypme and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . FlypMe’s official Twitter account is @flyp_me and its Facebook page is accessible here

FlypMe Token Trading

FlypMe can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FlypMe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FlypMe should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FlypMe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

