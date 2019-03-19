Fluidigm (FLDM) Now Covered by Analysts at UBS Group

UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Fluidigm (NASDAQ:FLDM) in a report released on Friday morning, www.benzinga.com reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $14.00 target price on the medical research company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on FLDM. BTIG Research began coverage on Fluidigm in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. They set a buy rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price objective on Fluidigm from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. BidaskClub upgraded Fluidigm from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fluidigm from a strong sell rating to a buy rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Fluidigm from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Fluidigm currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $14.00.

Fluidigm stock opened at $13.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.56, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.45. Fluidigm has a 52-week low of $4.65 and a 52-week high of $14.50. The firm has a market cap of $536.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.26 and a beta of 2.40.

Fluidigm (NASDAQ:FLDM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 7th. The medical research company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.07. Fluidigm had a negative return on equity of 90.07% and a negative net margin of 52.24%. The firm had revenue of $32.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.55 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Fluidigm will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its holdings in shares of Fluidigm by 1.1% during the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 5,856,043 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $43,862,000 after purchasing an additional 64,000 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fluidigm by 0.5% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,535,180 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,971,000 after purchasing an additional 24,186 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fluidigm by 7.7% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,152,800 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,634,000 after purchasing an additional 82,300 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fluidigm during the fourth quarter worth $483,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fluidigm by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 538,749 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,643,000 after purchasing an additional 62,686 shares during the last quarter.

Fluidigm Company Profile

Fluidigm Corporation creates, manufactures, and markets technologies and tools for life sciences research in the United States and Europe. It offers analytical systems comprising Helios system, Hyperion imaging system, and Hyperion tissue imager; and assays and reagents, including Maxpar reagents. The company also provides preparatory instruments, such as access array and Juno systems; and analytical instruments comprising Biomark HD system and EP1 system.

