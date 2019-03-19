Flowserve Corp (FLS) Insider John Lenander Sells 6,818 Shares of Stock

Flowserve Corp (NYSE:FLS) insider John Lenander sold 6,818 shares of Flowserve stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.75, for a total value of $305,105.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,130 shares in the company, valued at $990,317.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

FLS opened at $45.19 on Tuesday. Flowserve Corp has a 1 year low of $35.88 and a 1 year high of $56.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.39, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.20.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58. Flowserve had a return on equity of 12.33% and a net margin of 3.12%. The firm had revenue of $986.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Flowserve Corp will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio is 43.43%.

Several research firms have weighed in on FLS. Zacks Investment Research lowered Flowserve from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 16th. ValuEngine lowered Flowserve from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. TheStreet upgraded Flowserve from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Flowserve in a report on Friday, December 14th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded Flowserve from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.85.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLS. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Flowserve by 52.4% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 21,274 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 7,313 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in shares of Flowserve by 325.2% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 11,888 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $651,000 after acquiring an additional 9,092 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Flowserve by 60.0% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 51,847 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,438,000 after acquiring an additional 19,438 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV increased its position in shares of Flowserve by 245.6% in the third quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 20,148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after acquiring an additional 14,318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Flowserve by 2.1% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 424,212 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $23,200,000 after acquiring an additional 8,838 shares during the last quarter.

Flowserve Company Profile

Flowserve Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Product Division (EPD), Industrial Product Division (IPD), and Flow Control Division (FCD).

