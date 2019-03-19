Flowserve Corp (FLS) Holdings Increased by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Flowserve Corp (NYSE:FLS) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,450,054 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 46,145 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.11% of Flowserve worth $55,132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exane Asset Management acquired a new stake in Flowserve during the 4th quarter worth about $77,000. Enlightenment Research LLC acquired a new stake in Flowserve during the 4th quarter worth about $95,000. Girard Partners LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Flowserve in the 3rd quarter valued at about $101,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 122.7% in the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 3,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 2,047 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 148.2% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,907 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 2,333 shares during the period.

Get Flowserve alerts:

In other Flowserve news, insider John Lenander sold 6,818 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.75, for a total transaction of $305,105.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $990,317.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FLS opened at $45.19 on Tuesday. Flowserve Corp has a 52 week low of $35.88 and a 52 week high of $56.86. The company has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.82, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.20.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58. Flowserve had a return on equity of 12.33% and a net margin of 3.12%. The firm had revenue of $986.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Flowserve Corp will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.43%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on FLS shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded Flowserve from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 18th. Vertical Research upgraded Flowserve from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $42.00 target price (down previously from $48.00) on shares of Flowserve in a report on Thursday, January 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded Flowserve from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Flowserve from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.85.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This article was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark & copyright law. The correct version of this article can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/19/flowserve-corp-fls-holdings-increased-by-northern-trust-corp.html.

Flowserve Company Profile

Flowserve Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Product Division (EPD), Industrial Product Division (IPD), and Flow Control Division (FCD).

Featured Story: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Flowserve Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flowserve and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.