FLiK Price Hits $0.0002 on Top Exchanges (FLIK)

FLiK (CURRENCY:FLIK) traded flat against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 19th. Over the last week, FLiK has traded 23.9% lower against the US dollar. One FLiK token can currently be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. FLiK has a total market cap of $9,907.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of FLiK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00007835 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.51 or 0.00384979 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002786 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00025049 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000565 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $66.18 or 0.01642613 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.15 or 0.00227065 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0739 or 0.00001835 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00004759 BTC.

FLiK Token Profile

FLiK was first traded on August 18th, 2017. FLiK’s total supply is 80,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 60,123,682 tokens. FLiK’s official Twitter account is @theflikio and its Facebook page is accessible here . FLiK’s official website is www.theflik.io

FLiK Token Trading

FLiK can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FLiK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FLiK should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FLiK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

