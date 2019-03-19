Fiserv Inc (FISV) Director Kim M. Robak Sells 10,904 Shares of Stock

Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) Director Kim M. Robak sold 10,904 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.01, for a total transaction of $948,757.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 85,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,448,926.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ FISV opened at $85.09 on Tuesday. Fiserv Inc has a 1 year low of $68.43 and a 1 year high of $87.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $33.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.82.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.84. Fiserv had a net margin of 20.39% and a return on equity of 47.56%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. Fiserv’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fiserv Inc will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Davis R M Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv during the fourth quarter valued at about $401,000. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in Fiserv by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 2,724 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Fiserv by 20.4% during the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,120 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $668,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its stake in Fiserv by 31.9% during the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 1,414 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BTIM Corp. boosted its stake in Fiserv by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. BTIM Corp. now owns 73,035 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,368,000 after acquiring an additional 12,275 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on FISV. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “hold” rating and issued a $83.00 price objective on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Friday, February 8th. Buckingham Research began coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Thursday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Fiserv from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 31st. SunTrust Banks restated a “hold” rating and issued a $85.21 price objective on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Fiserv currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.49.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment provides electronic bill payment and presentment services; Internet and mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services.

