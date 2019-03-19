First Trust Advisors LP Has $2.15 Million Position in Quidel Co. (QDEL)

First Trust Advisors LP reduced its stake in shares of Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) by 46.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,967 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,522 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Quidel were worth $2,146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Quidel by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Cutler Group LP bought a new position in shares of Quidel in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Teachers Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Quidel by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 71,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,650,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Quidel by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 22,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,478,000 after acquiring an additional 1,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Quidel by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 37,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,812,000 after acquiring an additional 1,337 shares in the last quarter. 91.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of QDEL opened at $67.63 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of 23.98, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.37. Quidel Co. has a one year low of $44.27 and a one year high of $77.63.

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $132.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.26 million. Quidel had a return on equity of 31.73% and a net margin of 14.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Quidel Co. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on QDEL. Barclays lifted their price objective on Quidel from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Quidel from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 11th. Canaccord Genuity lowered Quidel to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 11th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Quidel from $51.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Quidel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.00.

In other news, CEO Douglas C. Bryant sold 25,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.09, for a total value of $1,391,022.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 319,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,604,725.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Michael Donald Jr. Abney sold 23,513 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $1,528,345.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 28,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,881,165. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 243,803 shares of company stock valued at $15,941,613. 16.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Quidel Profile

Quidel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic testing solutions for applications in infectious diseases, cardiology, thyroid, women's and general health, eye health, gastrointestinal diseases, and toxicology. The company offers Sofia and Sofia 2 fluorescent immunoassay systems; QuickVue, a lateral flow immunoassay products; and InflammaDry and AdenoPlus, a point-of-care products for the detection of infectious and inflammatory diseases and conditions of the eye.

