First Trust Advisors LP Buys Shares of 73,146 Cardiovascular Systems Inc (CSII)

First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Cardiovascular Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSII) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 73,146 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,084,000. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.21% of Cardiovascular Systems at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Cardiovascular Systems by 4.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,578,477 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $100,924,000 after buying an additional 98,934 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Cardiovascular Systems by 1.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,551,218 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $60,714,000 after buying an additional 14,623 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its stake in Cardiovascular Systems by 1.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 1,551,218 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $60,714,000 after buying an additional 14,623 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Cardiovascular Systems by 17.7% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 886,356 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $34,692,000 after buying an additional 133,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Cardiovascular Systems by 420.6% during the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 317,801 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $12,439,000 after buying an additional 256,759 shares in the last quarter. 83.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CSII opened at $39.46 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 4.38 and a quick ratio of 3.88. Cardiovascular Systems Inc has a 1-year low of $20.89 and a 1-year high of $42.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 789.20 and a beta of 2.15.

Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The medical device company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.05. Cardiovascular Systems had a return on equity of 1.28% and a net margin of 0.74%. The business had revenue of $60.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.66 million. Research analysts expect that Cardiovascular Systems Inc will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CSII. BidaskClub raised Cardiovascular Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 5th. ValuEngine raised Cardiovascular Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Cardiovascular Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.33.

About Cardiovascular Systems

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in the development and commercialization of solutions for treating vascular and coronary disease. It offers orbital atherectomy systems for both peripheral and coronary commercial applications. Its products are primarily catheter-based platforms capable of treating a range of vessel sizes and plaque types.

