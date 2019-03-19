First Republic Bank (FRC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $813.41 Million

Equities analysts predict that First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) will report sales of $813.41 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for First Republic Bank’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $825.50 million and the lowest is $800.80 million. First Republic Bank reported sales of $720.86 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 12.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Friday, April 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Republic Bank will report full year sales of $3.45 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.38 billion to $3.49 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $3.92 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.78 billion to $4.08 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover First Republic Bank.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 15th. The bank reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $810.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $812.10 million. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 23.88% and a return on equity of 11.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on FRC shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $95.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of First Republic Bank in a report on Tuesday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Republic Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of First Republic Bank in a report on Thursday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $95.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.57.

Shares of NYSE:FRC traded down $1.00 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $104.42. The company had a trading volume of 353,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 910,304. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.71, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.93. First Republic Bank has a 12 month low of $79.42 and a 12 month high of $106.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRC. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in First Republic Bank by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 56,776 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,449,000 after buying an additional 2,817 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in First Republic Bank by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 161,076 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,464,000 after buying an additional 12,390 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in First Republic Bank during the 3rd quarter valued at $212,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in First Republic Bank by 66.4% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 4,306 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 1,718 shares during the period. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its position in First Republic Bank by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 21,687 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,082,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period.

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

