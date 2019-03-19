First Quantum Minerals Limited (FQVLF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of First Quantum Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on FQVLF shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of First Quantum Minerals in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of First Quantum Minerals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 19th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of First Quantum Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 11th.

Shares of OTCMKTS FQVLF opened at $10.95 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.55 billion, a PE ratio of 11.29 and a beta of 3.22. First Quantum Minerals has a 1 year low of $7.10 and a 1 year high of $17.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.004 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th.

First Quantum Minerals Company Profile

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, gold, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company operates seven mines, including the Ravensthorpe nickel mine in Australia; the Kansanshi copper-gold mine and copper smelter in Zambia; the Sentinel copper operation in North Western Province of Zambia; the Guelb Moghrein copper-gold mine in Mauritania; the Çayeli copper-zinc mine in Turkey; the Las Cruces copper mine in Spain; and the Pyhäsalmi copper-zinc mine in Finland.

