First Foundation Advisors Purchases New Position in Lululemon Athletica inc. (LULU)

First Foundation Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,000 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,216,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 70.8% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 205 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. PRW Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Exane Derivatives lifted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 32,600.0% in the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 327 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the period. Finally, Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.22% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Dennis J. Wilson sold 444,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.39, for a total value of $62,387,771.71. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,852 shares in the company, valued at $540,782.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Dennis J. Wilson sold 244,539 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.83, for a total transaction of $36,639,278.37. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $577,145.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,914,928 shares of company stock valued at $414,622,960 over the last 90 days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on LULU shares. BidaskClub cut shares of Lululemon Athletica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 20th. ValuEngine cut shares of Lululemon Athletica from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 21st. MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $174.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 3rd. Wolfe Research raised their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $174.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Thursday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.94.

Shares of NASDAQ LULU opened at $144.33 on Tuesday. Lululemon Athletica inc. has a 52 week low of $77.97 and a 52 week high of $164.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.51.

Lululemon Athletica Profile

lululemon athletica inc., an athletic apparel company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

