First Foundation Advisors Invests $1.46 Million in RealPage Inc (RP)

First Foundation Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of RealPage Inc (NASDAQ:RP) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 30,200 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,455,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RP. Capital International Investors bought a new position in shares of RealPage during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,996,000. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of RealPage by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 6,481,206 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $427,112,000 after purchasing an additional 265,790 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of RealPage by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,481,206 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $427,112,000 after purchasing an additional 265,790 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of RealPage by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,271,279 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $215,577,000 after purchasing an additional 217,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RealPage by 264.7% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 293,313 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $19,329,000 after purchasing an additional 212,882 shares during the last quarter. 86.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently commented on RP shares. BidaskClub raised shares of RealPage from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of RealPage from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 21st. ValuEngine raised shares of RealPage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of RealPage from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of RealPage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.80.

In related news, EVP William P. Chaney sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.67, for a total value of $606,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 131,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,986,052.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Seren Capital, Ltd. sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.29, for a total transaction of $7,993,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,882,598 shares in the company, valued at $739,803,647.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 607,612 shares of company stock worth $33,245,248 over the last three months. 24.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

RealPage stock opened at $62.27 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31. RealPage Inc has a 1-year low of $42.90 and a 1-year high of $66.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.61 and a beta of 1.51.

RealPage (NASDAQ:RP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 25th. The software maker reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. RealPage had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 10.59%. The company had revenue of $226.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that RealPage Inc will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About RealPage

RealPage, Inc provides software and data analytics for the real estate industry in the United States. It offers OneSite, a property management solution for multi-family, affordable property, rural housing, military housing, senior and student living, and commercial property types; and Propertyware for accounting, maintenance and work order management, marketing, spend management, portal services, and screening and payment solutions.

