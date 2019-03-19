First Foundation Advisors Increases Stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS)

First Foundation Advisors lifted its holdings in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 19.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 121,072 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,357 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group makes up about 1.3% of First Foundation Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in Goldman Sachs Group were worth $20,225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,121,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 343.3% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,330 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $301,000. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $21,937,000. Finally, Tikehau Investment Management raised its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 5,251.4% during the 4th quarter. Tikehau Investment Management now owns 58,758 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $9,816,000 after acquiring an additional 57,660 shares in the last quarter. 69.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Goldman Sachs Group to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Goldman Sachs Group from $280.00 to $258.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 7th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Goldman Sachs Group from $257.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $206.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, December 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective (up previously from $235.00) on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $255.54.

In other news, EVP Dane E. Holmes sold 1,489 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.31, for a total value of $295,283.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP Gregory K. Palm sold 16,451 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.41, for a total transaction of $2,606,002.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Goldman Sachs Group stock opened at $202.47 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. Goldman Sachs Group Inc has a 12-month low of $151.70 and a 12-month high of $267.50. The company has a market cap of $73.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.23.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 16th. The investment management company reported $6.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.15 by $0.89. Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 28.92% and a return on equity of 13.84%. The business had revenue of $8.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.68 EPS. Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Goldman Sachs Group Inc will post 23.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 27th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 12.66%.

About Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

