First City Capital Management Inc. Sells 411 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (LOW)

First City Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,911 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 411 shares during the quarter. First City Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,008,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LOW. CNB Bank purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Ironwood Financial llc grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 171.0% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 542 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 360.6% during the 4th quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 654 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 76.9% during the 4th quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 690 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Athena Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.78% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $101.88 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.27. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.16 and a twelve month high of $117.70.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th. The home improvement retailer reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $15.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.75 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 80.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 6.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on LOW shares. Jefferies Financial Group set a $119.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 20th. Barclays lowered shares of Lowe’s Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $120.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 9th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $109.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.13.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It offers a line of products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. The company provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, tools and hardware, appliances, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, paint, millwork, flooring, and kitchens, as well as outdoor power equipment.

