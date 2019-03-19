Financial Survey: Regency Centers (REG) & Pacific Office Properties Trust (PCFO)

Regency Centers (NYSE:REG) and Pacific Office Properties Trust (OTCMKTS:PCFO) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Get Regency Centers alerts:

93.9% of Regency Centers shares are held by institutional investors. 1.1% of Regency Centers shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 24.1% of Pacific Office Properties Trust shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Regency Centers and Pacific Office Properties Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Regency Centers 23.19% 3.86% 2.29% Pacific Office Properties Trust -1.02% N/A -5.09%

Volatility & Risk

Regency Centers has a beta of 0.37, meaning that its share price is 63% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pacific Office Properties Trust has a beta of -5.7, meaning that its share price is 670% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Regency Centers and Pacific Office Properties Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Regency Centers 0 4 8 0 2.67 Pacific Office Properties Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A

Regency Centers presently has a consensus price target of $68.93, indicating a potential upside of 6.92%. Given Regency Centers’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Regency Centers is more favorable than Pacific Office Properties Trust.

Dividends

Regency Centers pays an annual dividend of $2.34 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.6%. Pacific Office Properties Trust does not pay a dividend. Regency Centers pays out 63.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Regency Centers has raised its dividend for 5 consecutive years.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Regency Centers and Pacific Office Properties Trust’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Regency Centers $984.33 million 10.97 $176.07 million $3.69 17.47 Pacific Office Properties Trust $45.49 million 0.00 -$2.19 million N/A N/A

Regency Centers has higher revenue and earnings than Pacific Office Properties Trust.

Summary

Regency Centers beats Pacific Office Properties Trust on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Regency Centers Company Profile

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers. Operating as a fully integrated real estate company, Regency Centers is a qualified real estate investment trust (REIT) that is self-administered, self-managed, and an S&P 500 Index member.

Pacific Office Properties Trust Company Profile

Pacific Office Properties Trust, Inc. is a real estate investment trust, which owns and operates office properties. Its portfolio includes Davies Pacific Center, Pacific Business News Building, Pan Am Building, Waterfront Plaza, and City Square. The company was founded on March 19, 2008 and is headquartered in Honolulu, HI.

Receive News & Ratings for Regency Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regency Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.