Financial Survey: Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap (HASI) & Urban Edge Properties (UE)

Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap (NYSE:HASI) and Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Get Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap alerts:

68.5% of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 86.5% of Urban Edge Properties shares are held by institutional investors. 5.3% of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 4.4% of Urban Edge Properties shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap and Urban Edge Properties’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap 30.17% 9.65% 2.96% Urban Edge Properties 25.39% 10.41% 3.74%

Volatility & Risk

Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap has a beta of 1.09, meaning that its share price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Urban Edge Properties has a beta of 0.94, meaning that its share price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap and Urban Edge Properties, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap 0 2 4 0 2.67 Urban Edge Properties 1 0 0 0 1.00

Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap presently has a consensus price target of $25.67, indicating a potential upside of 3.24%. Given Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap is more favorable than Urban Edge Properties.

Dividends

Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap pays an annual dividend of $1.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.3%. Urban Edge Properties pays an annual dividend of $0.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.7%. Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap pays out 110.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Urban Edge Properties pays out 67.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap and Urban Edge Properties’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap $137.81 million 11.44 $41.58 million $1.19 20.89 Urban Edge Properties $414.16 million 5.12 $105.15 million $1.31 14.17

Urban Edge Properties has higher revenue and earnings than Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap. Urban Edge Properties is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap beats Urban Edge Properties on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include energy efficiency projects that reduce a building's or facility's energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems. The company also focuses in the areas of grid connected projects that deploy cleaner energy sources, such as solar and wind to generate power; and other sustainable infrastructure projects, including upgraded transmission or distribution systems, water and storm water infrastructures, and seismic retrofits and other projects. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for U.S. federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. is headquartered in Annapolis, Maryland.

About Urban Edge Properties

Urban Edge Properties is a NYSE listed real estate investment trust focused on managing, acquiring, developing, and redeveloping retail real estate in urban communities, primarily in the New York metropolitan region. Urban Edge owns 88 properties totaling 16.3 million square feet of gross leasable area.

Receive News & Ratings for Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.