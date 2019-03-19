Financial Review: Heidrick & Struggles International (HSII) & Caldwell Partners International (CWLPF)

Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII) and Caldwell Partners International (OTCMKTS:CWLPF) are both business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Heidrick & Struggles International and Caldwell Partners International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Heidrick & Struggles International 6.70% 19.93% 8.18% Caldwell Partners International N/A N/A N/A

92.5% of Heidrick & Struggles International shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.6% of Heidrick & Struggles International shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Heidrick & Struggles International and Caldwell Partners International, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Heidrick & Struggles International 0 2 1 0 2.33 Caldwell Partners International 0 0 0 0 N/A

Heidrick & Struggles International currently has a consensus target price of $41.33, indicating a potential upside of 0.30%. Given Heidrick & Struggles International’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Heidrick & Struggles International is more favorable than Caldwell Partners International.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Heidrick & Struggles International and Caldwell Partners International’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Heidrick & Struggles International $735.66 million 1.06 $49.29 million $2.52 16.35 Caldwell Partners International N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Heidrick & Struggles International has higher revenue and earnings than Caldwell Partners International.

Dividends

Heidrick & Struggles International pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. Caldwell Partners International does not pay a dividend. Heidrick & Struggles International pays out 23.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

Heidrick & Struggles International beats Caldwell Partners International on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Heidrick & Struggles International Company Profile

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides executive search, culture shaping, and leadership consulting services on a retained basis to businesses and business leaders in the Americas, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company enables its clients to build leadership teams by facilitating the recruitment, management, and deployment of senior executives. Its leadership consulting services and culture shaping services include leadership assessment; leadership, team, and board development; succession planning; talent strategy; people performance; inter-team collaboration; and organizational transformation. The company serves Fortune 1000 companies; middle market and emerging growth companies; governmental, higher education, and not-for-profit organizations; and other private and public entities. Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

Caldwell Partners International Company Profile

The Caldwell Partners International Inc. provides executive search consulting services in Canada, the United States, Europe, and Australia. The company offers advisory services on the identification, evaluation, assessment, and recommendation of qualified candidates for specific positions. Its executive hiring services include executive search, board services, executive assessment, executive onboarding, and succession planning. The company also provides Agile talent solutions, such as Blockchain, cyber, diversity and inclusion, and value creation advisory, as well as Grow a CXO, an internal recruitment solution. It serves the consumer, retail, e-commerce, education, not-for-profit, government, financial services, industrial, insurance, life sciences and healthcare, private equity, venture capital, professional services, technology, and media and telecom sectors. The company was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

