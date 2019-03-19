Financial Counselors Inc. Reduces Holdings in Boeing Co (BA)

Financial Counselors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 27,153 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 131 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $8,757,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ironwood Financial llc bought a new position in shares of Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 1,371.4% during the 4th quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 103 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 159.3% during the 4th quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 140 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of Boeing in the fourth quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 33.1% in the fourth quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 237 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. 69.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $470.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a report on Thursday, January 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $459.00 target price (up from $435.00) on shares of Boeing in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $525.00 target price (up from $500.00) on shares of Boeing in a report on Thursday, February 28th. Finally, Argus raised their target price on shares of Boeing from $420.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Boeing presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $409.94.

BA stock opened at $372.28 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.99. The company has a market cap of $214.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.36. Boeing Co has a 52 week low of $292.47 and a 52 week high of $446.01.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The aircraft producer reported $5.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.52 by $0.96. The business had revenue of $28.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.76 billion. Boeing had a net margin of 10.34% and a negative return on equity of 4,286.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.04 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Boeing Co will post 20.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Boeing declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Monday, December 17th that allows the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the aircraft producer to buy up to 11.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CFO Gregory D. Smith sold 19,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.38, for a total transaction of $7,826,910.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy John Keating sold 26,557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.47, for a total transaction of $10,502,496.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 72,247 shares of company stock valued at $28,922,977. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

