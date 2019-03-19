Financial Comparison: NTT Docomo (DCM) and Mitel Networks (MITL)

NTT Docomo (NYSE:DCM) and Mitel Networks (NASDAQ:MITL) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk and profitability.

Profitability

Get NTT Docomo alerts:

This table compares NTT Docomo and Mitel Networks’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NTT Docomo N/A N/A N/A Mitel Networks -1.07% -3.71% -0.91%

This table compares NTT Docomo and Mitel Networks’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NTT Docomo N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Mitel Networks $1.06 billion 0.00 -$49.70 million ($0.40) N/A

NTT Docomo has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Mitel Networks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.6% of NTT Docomo shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 75.8% of Mitel Networks shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.6% of Mitel Networks shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

NTT Docomo pays an annual dividend of $0.39 per share. Mitel Networks does not pay a dividend. NTT Docomo has increased its dividend for 3 consecutive years.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for NTT Docomo and Mitel Networks, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NTT Docomo 1 0 1 0 2.00 Mitel Networks 0 3 0 0 2.00

Mitel Networks has a consensus target price of $12.58, suggesting a potential upside of ∞.

Summary

NTT Docomo beats Mitel Networks on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

NTT Docomo Company Profile

NTT DOCOMO, INC. (DOCOMO) is a mobile telecommunications carrier. The Company operates through three segments: telecommunications business, smart life business and other businesses. The telecommunications business segment includes mobile phone services (long-term evolution (LTE) (Xi) services and freedom of mobile multimedia access (FOMA) services), optical-fiber broadband service, satellite mobile communications services, international services and equipment sales related to these services. The smart life business segment includes video and music distribution, electronic books and other services offered through its dmarket portal, as well as finance/payment services, shopping services and various other services to support the Company’s customers’ daily lives. Its other businesses segment primarily includes Mobile Device Protection Service, as well as the development, sale and maintenance of information technology (IT) systems.

Mitel Networks Company Profile

Mitel Networks Corporation provides cloud and on-site business communications and collaboration software, services, and solutions. It operates in two segments, Enterprise and Cloud. The Enterprise segment sells and supports products and services for premise-based customers, including its premise-based IP and TDM telephony platforms; desktop devices, and unified communications and collaborations (UCC); and contact center applications that are deployed on the customer's premise under the MiVoice brand. The Cloud segment offers retail cloud services, such as UCC applications, voice and data telecommunications, and desktop devices that provide hosted cloud and related services directly to the end users under the MiCloud brand. It also provides wholesale services comprising hosted PBX, voice and video calling, SIP trunking, voicemail, call center, audio conferencing, and video and Web collaboration services to service providers under the Powered by Mitel brand. The company sells its solutions through direct and indirect channels, as well as through strategic technology partnerships in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific regions. Mitel Networks Corporation was incorporated in 2001 and is headquartered in Ottawa, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for NTT Docomo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NTT Docomo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.