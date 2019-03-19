Financial Comparison: Lennox International (LII) vs. Its Peers

Lennox International (NYSE: LII) is one of 101 public companies in the “Diversified Industrials” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Lennox International to related companies based on the strength of its valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

Get Lennox International alerts:

This table compares Lennox International and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Lennox International $3.88 billion $359.00 million 26.78 Lennox International Competitors $5.14 billion $535.21 million 6.02

Lennox International’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Lennox International. Lennox International is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

67.6% of Lennox International shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 67.8% of shares of all “Diversified Industrials” companies are owned by institutional investors. 3.9% of Lennox International shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.7% of shares of all “Diversified Industrials” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Lennox International and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lennox International 2 9 3 0 2.07 Lennox International Competitors 765 3083 3188 32 2.35

Lennox International currently has a consensus price target of $229.17, suggesting a potential downside of 9.15%. As a group, “Diversified Industrials” companies have a potential upside of 0.56%. Given Lennox International’s peers stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Lennox International has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Dividends

Lennox International pays an annual dividend of $2.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. Lennox International pays out 27.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Diversified Industrials” companies pay a dividend yield of 0.4% and pay out 8.9% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Lennox International has increased its dividend for 7 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares Lennox International and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lennox International 9.25% -297.46% 19.52% Lennox International Competitors 3.95% -7.50% 5.03%

Volatility and Risk

Lennox International has a beta of 0.98, meaning that its stock price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lennox International’s peers have a beta of 1.31, meaning that their average stock price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Lennox International peers beat Lennox International on 11 of the 15 factors compared.

About Lennox International

Lennox International Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides climate control solutions in North America, Europe, Russia, Turkey, the Middle East, and internationally. It designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets. The company operates in three segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration. The Residential Heating & Cooling segment provides furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, indoor air quality equipment and accessories, comfort control products, and replacement parts and supplies for residential replacement and new construction markets. The Commercial Heating & Cooling segment offers rooftop units, split system/air handler combinations, small package units, chillers, and fan coils for commercial buildings, shopping malls, other retail and entertainment buildings, institutional, and other field-engineered applications; and variable refrigerant flow commercial products. This segment also engages in the installation, service, and maintenance of commercial heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products. The Refrigeration segment offers condensing units, unit coolers, fluid coolers, air cooled condensers, air handlers, display cases, and refrigeration rack systems that helps in preserving food and other perishables in supermarkets, convenience stores, restaurants, warehouses, and distribution centers, as well as for data centers, machine tooling, and other cooling applications; and compressor racks and industrial process chillers. The company sells its products and services through direct sales, distributors, and company-owned parts and supplies stores. Lennox International Inc. was founded in 1895 and is headquartered in Richardson, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Lennox International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennox International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.