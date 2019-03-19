Financial Advocates Investment Management Sells 445 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (VO)

Financial Advocates Investment Management reduced its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,847 shares of the company’s stock after selling 445 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF makes up about 0.7% of Financial Advocates Investment Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,258,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VO. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $914,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Columbia Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Columbia Asset Management now owns 8,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 9,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $160.60 on Tuesday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $129.51 and a 1-year high of $167.16.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

