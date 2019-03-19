Financial Advocates Investment Management Has $1.05 Million Position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (SPDW)

Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) by 20.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 67,734 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,273 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $1,048,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $109,585,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 57.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,613,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,014,000 after purchasing an additional 1,674,188 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $30,648,000. FTB Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $20,179,000. Finally, Brio Consultants LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $19,379,000.

SPDW stock opened at $29.51 on Tuesday. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 12-month low of $25.54 and a 12-month high of $32.45.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Profile

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

