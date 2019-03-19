FedEx (FDX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Shares of FedEx have declined more than 27% in a year's time. Weakness in the European economy is likely to hamper the company's results in the third quarter fiscal 2019, set to be released on Mar 19, after the market close. Additionally, due to a slowdown in global trade, the company's major revenue generating segment, the Express unit, is expected to remain under pressure. These issues have forced the company to trim its earnings per share guidance for fiscal 2019. Moreover, TNT Express integration expenses are pushing up costs. FedEx expects TNT Express integration charges of approximately $1.5 billion through 2020. Evidently, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for fiscal third-quarter has been revised 14.8% downward in 90 days. However, strong e-commerce growth is anticipated to aid the company's fiscal third-quarter results. Also, the company's cost reduction initiatives are expected to drive the bottom line.”

Get FedEx alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on FDX. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of FedEx from $235.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of FedEx from $288.00 to $234.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 19th. Daiwa Capital Markets set a $190.00 target price on shares of FedEx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 20th. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and set a $237.00 target price (down from $242.00) on shares of FedEx in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of FedEx from $256.00 to $205.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $234.50.

Shares of FedEx stock traded up $0.68 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $183.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 71,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,589,996. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.96, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.63. FedEx has a fifty-two week low of $150.94 and a fifty-two week high of $266.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 18th. The shipping service provider reported $4.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.05 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $17.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.71 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 24.11%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.18 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that FedEx will post 15.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP John L. Merino sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.24, for a total value of $419,152.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 30,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,500,914.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David P. Steiner bought 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $162.92 per share, with a total value of $1,140,440.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 25,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,234,942.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FDX. Berman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of FedEx during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Northwest Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of FedEx by 842.1% during the 4th quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 179 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of FedEx by 1,666.7% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 212 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of FedEx during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Burt Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of FedEx by 102.2% during the 4th quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors now owns 277 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. 70.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

Featured Article: What is a Swap?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on FedEx (FDX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.