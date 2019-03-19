Federal Realty Investment Trust (FRT) Shares Sold by Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC

Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC cut its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) by 21.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 32,713 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,045 shares during the period. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC’s holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust were worth $3,861,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,146,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,585 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Cox Capital Mgt LLC grew its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 278.4% in the 4th quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 10,602 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,343,000 after acquiring an additional 7,800 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 143,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,978,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,120,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $141,680,000 after purchasing an additional 9,760 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FRT opened at $132.39 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.25, a P/E/G ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.51. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $110.66 and a 12-month high of $136.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.86). The company had revenue of $235.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $235.70 million. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a net margin of 26.42% and a return on equity of 10.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th will be issued a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.49%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FRT. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 16th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 25th. Mizuho cut shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $139.50.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Profile

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long term, sustainable growth through investing in densely populated, affluent communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

