FCB Financial Holdings Inc (FCB) Shares Bought by Paloma Partners Management Co

Paloma Partners Management Co raised its stake in FCB Financial Holdings Inc (NYSE:FCB) by 295.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 137,997 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 103,139 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co owned 0.29% of FCB Financial worth $4,634,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of FCB Financial by 26.3% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 795,296 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,697,000 after purchasing an additional 165,485 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in FCB Financial by 1.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,233,637 shares of the bank’s stock worth $153,274,000 after buying an additional 54,378 shares during the last quarter. Water Island Capital LLC raised its stake in FCB Financial by 544.1% during the fourth quarter. Water Island Capital LLC now owns 1,516,433 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,922,000 after buying an additional 1,280,990 shares during the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new position in FCB Financial during the fourth quarter worth $27,697,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in FCB Financial by 61.0% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,362,113 shares of the bank’s stock worth $64,564,000 after buying an additional 516,313 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.10% of the company’s stock.

FCB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FCB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 20th. TheStreet downgraded shares of FCB Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. FCB Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.60.

Shares of NYSE FCB opened at $33.58 on Tuesday. FCB Financial Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $31.52 and a twelve month high of $62.95. The firm has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.24, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

FCB Financial Profile

FCB Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Florida Community Bank, N.A. that provides various financial products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized businesses, large businesses, and other local organizations and entities in south and central Florida. The company offers various deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, interest-bearing products, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit; checking products; and money market accounts and IRAs.

