Express, Inc. (EXPR) Expected to Earn Q1 2020 Earnings of ($0.30) Per Share

Express, Inc. (NYSE:EXPR) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley lowered their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Express in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, March 14th. B. Riley analyst S. Anderson now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.30) for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.03). B. Riley has a “Hold” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Express’ Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.08) EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.08 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on shares of Express from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. TheStreet lowered shares of Express from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. ValuEngine raised shares of Express from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Express from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.40.

EXPR opened at $4.29 on Monday. Express has a 12-month low of $4.16 and a 12-month high of $11.69. The company has a market cap of $294.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.92 and a beta of 1.12.

Express (NYSE:EXPR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.03. Express had a net margin of 1.84% and a return on equity of 5.94%. The company had revenue of $628.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $629.63 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. Express’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, major shareholder Contrarius Investment Manageme sold 240,425 shares of Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.36, for a total transaction of $1,288,678.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EXPR. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Express by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,172,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,179,000 after purchasing an additional 403,825 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Express in the 3rd quarter worth $285,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Express by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 136,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,515,000 after acquiring an additional 6,817 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in Express by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,571,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,378,000 after acquiring an additional 44,727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Express by 71.9% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 20,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 8,585 shares in the last quarter.

About Express

Express, Inc operates as a specialty apparel and accessories retailer. It offers apparel and accessories for women and men between 20 and 30 years across various aspects of lifestyles, including work, casual, jeanswear, and going-out occasions. The company sells its products through its e-commerce Website, express.com; mobile app; and franchisees Express locations in Latin America.

