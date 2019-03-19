Expanse Price Up 15% Over Last 7 Days (EXP)

Expanse (CURRENCY:EXP) traded 2.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 19th. Expanse has a market cap of $1.17 million and approximately $48,250.00 worth of Expanse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Expanse has traded 15% higher against the US dollar. One Expanse coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00002749 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit, Bittrex, YoBit and Cryptopia.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ubiq (UBQ) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00006339 BTC.

Pirl (PIRL) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0298 or 0.00000736 BTC.

Travelflex (TRF) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Atheios (ATH) traded 16.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000085 BTC.

UR (UR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Expanse Coin Profile

Expanse is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 3rd, 2015. Expanse’s total supply is 19,495,278 coins and its circulating supply is 10,495,278 coins. The Reddit community for Expanse is /r/expanseofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Expanse’s official message board is forum.expanse.tech . Expanse’s official Twitter account is @ExpanseOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . Expanse’s official website is www.expanse.tech

According to CryptoCompare, “- Algorithm: Dagger – Block Reward: 8 – Gas Limit: 31415926 – Block Target: 60 seconds – Listen Port: 42786 – RPC Port: 9656 – Reserve: 11 Million (Community Managed) “

Expanse Coin Trading

Expanse can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, BiteBTC, Poloniex, Cryptopia, Upbit and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Expanse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Expanse should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Expanse using one of the exchanges listed above.

