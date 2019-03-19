Evolus (EOLS) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.09, Fidelity Earnings reports.
NASDAQ EOLS traded up $2.63 on Tuesday, reaching $26.48. The company had a trading volume of 7,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 899,984. The company has a market cap of $677.24 million and a P/E ratio of -98.34. Evolus has a 12 month low of $6.75 and a 12 month high of $39.50.
An institutional investor recently raised its position in Evolus stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Evolus Inc (NASDAQ:EOLS) by 36.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 126,785 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,070 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.46% of Evolus worth $1,508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 19.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Evolus Company Profile
Evolus, Inc provides medical aesthetic products for physicians and their patients in the United States. It offers DWP-450, an injectable 900 kilodalton botulinum toxin type A complex designed to address the needs of the facial aesthetics market. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.
