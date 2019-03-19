Evolus (EOLS) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.09, Fidelity Earnings reports.

NASDAQ EOLS traded up $2.63 on Tuesday, reaching $26.48. The company had a trading volume of 7,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 899,984. The company has a market cap of $677.24 million and a P/E ratio of -98.34. Evolus has a 12 month low of $6.75 and a 12 month high of $39.50.

Get Evolus alerts:

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Evolus stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Evolus Inc (NASDAQ:EOLS) by 36.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 126,785 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,070 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.46% of Evolus worth $1,508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 19.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EOLS. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Evolus in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Evolus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Evolus from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Evolus in a report on Monday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.29.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Evolus (EOLS) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright and trademark law. The correct version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/19/evolus-eols-releases-earnings-results-beats-estimates-by-0-09-eps.html.

Evolus Company Profile

Evolus, Inc provides medical aesthetic products for physicians and their patients in the United States. It offers DWP-450, an injectable 900 kilodalton botulinum toxin type A complex designed to address the needs of the facial aesthetics market. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

Read More: Why do commodities matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Evolus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evolus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.