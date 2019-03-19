Evolus (EOLS) Price Target Increased to $29.00 by Analysts at Mizuho

Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at Mizuho from $25.00 to $29.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho’s target price suggests a potential upside of 21.59% from the company’s current price.
A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on EOLS. HC Wainwright began coverage on Evolus in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Evolus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Evolus in a research report on Monday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.29.
Shares of NASDAQ EOLS opened at $23.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $677.24 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -88.33. Evolus has a twelve month low of $6.75 and a twelve month high of $39.50.
Evolus Company Profile
Evolus, Inc provides medical aesthetic products for physicians and their patients in the United States. It offers DWP-450, an injectable 900 kilodalton botulinum toxin type A complex designed to address the needs of the facial aesthetics market. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.
