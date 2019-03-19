Evolus (EOLS) Price Target Increased to $29.00 by Analysts at Mizuho

Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at Mizuho from $25.00 to $29.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho’s target price suggests a potential upside of 21.59% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on EOLS. HC Wainwright began coverage on Evolus in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Evolus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Evolus in a research report on Monday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.29.

Shares of NASDAQ EOLS opened at $23.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $677.24 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -88.33. Evolus has a twelve month low of $6.75 and a twelve month high of $39.50.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EOLS. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Evolus during the 3rd quarter valued at about $14,113,000. PointState Capital LP purchased a new stake in Evolus during the 3rd quarter valued at about $12,289,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Evolus by 51.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 933,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,110,000 after purchasing an additional 317,882 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Evolus during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,511,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc grew its stake in Evolus by 87.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 406,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,570,000 after purchasing an additional 189,277 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.82% of the company’s stock.

Evolus Company Profile

Evolus, Inc provides medical aesthetic products for physicians and their patients in the United States. It offers DWP-450, an injectable 900 kilodalton botulinum toxin type A complex designed to address the needs of the facial aesthetics market. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

