Euronav (EURN) versus TOP SHIPS (TOPS) Financial Survey

Euronav (NYSE:EURN) and TOP SHIPS (NASDAQ:TOPS) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Profitability

Get Euronav alerts:

This table compares Euronav and TOP SHIPS’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Euronav -18.38% -6.17% -3.50% TOP SHIPS N/A N/A N/A

Euronav has a beta of 0.78, meaning that its stock price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TOP SHIPS has a beta of -0.49, meaning that its stock price is 149% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

32.7% of Euronav shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.9% of TOP SHIPS shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Euronav and TOP SHIPS, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Euronav 0 1 7 0 2.88 TOP SHIPS 0 0 0 0 N/A

Euronav presently has a consensus price target of $10.92, suggesting a potential upside of 32.64%. Given Euronav’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Euronav is more favorable than TOP SHIPS.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Euronav and TOP SHIPS’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Euronav $600.02 million 3.06 -$110.25 million ($0.65) -12.66 TOP SHIPS $39.36 million 0.49 -$13.40 million N/A N/A

TOP SHIPS has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Euronav.

Summary

Euronav beats TOP SHIPS on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Euronav Company Profile

Euronav NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation and storage of crude oil and petroleum products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Tankers; and Floating Production, Storage, and Offloading Operations. As of December 12, 2018, it owned and operated a fleet of vessels, including 43 very large crude carriers, 2 ULCCs, 26 Suezmax vessels, and 2 floating, storage, and offloading vessels, as well as 1 LR1s. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Antwerp, Belgium.

TOP SHIPS Company Profile

Top Ships Inc. owns and operates tanker vessels worldwide. The company's medium range tanker vessels transport crude oil, petroleum products, and bulk liquid chemicals. As of December 31, 2017, it had a fleet of two chartered-in 49,737 deadweight ton (dwt) product/chemical tankers vessels, the M/T Stenaweco Energy and the M/T Stenaweco Evolution; two 39,208 dwt product/chemical tankers vessels, the M/T Eco Fleet and the M/T Eco Revolution; three 49,737 dwt product/chemical tankers, the M/T Stenaweco Excellence, M/T Nord Valiant, and M/T Stenaweco Elegance; and a 49,737 dwt product/chemical tanker vessel, the M/T Eco Holmby Hills. The company was formerly known as Top Tankers Inc. and changed its name to Top Ships Inc. in December 2007. Top Ships Inc. was founded in 2000 and is based in Maroussi, Greece.

Receive News & Ratings for Euronav Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euronav and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.