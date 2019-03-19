E*TRADE Financial Corp (ETFC) Holdings Raised by Mackay Shields LLC

Mackay Shields LLC raised its holdings in shares of E*TRADE Financial Corp (NASDAQ:ETFC) by 348.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 185,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 144,422 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in E*TRADE Financial were worth $8,154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ETFC. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in E*TRADE Financial by 1,689.6% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,499,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,415,639 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in E*TRADE Financial by 93.0% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in E*TRADE Financial by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in E*TRADE Financial by 751.2% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group bought a new position in E*TRADE Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.28% of the company’s stock.

ETFC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group downgraded E*TRADE Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $51.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of E*TRADE Financial in a report on Friday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on E*TRADE Financial from $62.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 4th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on E*TRADE Financial in a report on Friday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on E*TRADE Financial from $66.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.33.

In related news, EVP Michael John Curcio sold 21,928 shares of E*TRADE Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.36, for a total transaction of $1,038,510.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 213,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,130,114.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Robert J. Chersi acquired 2,200 shares of E*TRADE Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $46.24 per share, with a total value of $101,728.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,418.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of E*TRADE Financial stock opened at $49.59 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.07 billion, a PE ratio of 12.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. E*TRADE Financial Corp has a 12 month low of $40.41 and a 12 month high of $66.46.

E*TRADE Financial (NASDAQ:ETFC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $735.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $745.69 million. E*TRADE Financial had a return on equity of 17.27% and a net margin of 36.62%. E*TRADE Financial’s revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that E*TRADE Financial Corp will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

E*TRADE Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides brokerage and related products and services primarily to individual retail investors under the E*TRADE Financial brand. It also offers investor-focused banking products, primarily sweep deposits to retail investors; Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation insurance services; clearing and settlement services; investment advisory services; and financial corporate services, such as software and services for managing equity compensation plans to its corporate clients.

