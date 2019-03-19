Ether Kingdoms Token (IMP) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $10,067.00

Ether Kingdoms Token (CURRENCY:IMP) traded down 7.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 19th. Over the last week, Ether Kingdoms Token has traded down 8% against the dollar. Ether Kingdoms Token has a market capitalization of $31,138.00 and $10,067.00 worth of Ether Kingdoms Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ether Kingdoms Token token can currently be bought for $0.0187 or 0.00000460 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin and Mercatox.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Maker (MKR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $706.70 or 0.17459832 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00003159 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00053096 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000359 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0496 or 0.00001226 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Oyster (PRL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00008001 BTC.

Ether Kingdoms Token Profile

Ether Kingdoms Token is a token. It was first traded on September 26th, 2018. Ether Kingdoms Token’s total supply is 13,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,666,965 tokens. Ether Kingdoms Token’s official Twitter account is @imptoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ether Kingdoms Token is /r/imptoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Ether Kingdoms Token is imps.me . Ether Kingdoms Token’s official message board is medium.com/@imptoken

Ether Kingdoms Token Token Trading

Ether Kingdoms Token can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox and Livecoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ether Kingdoms Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ether Kingdoms Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ether Kingdoms Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

