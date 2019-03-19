Essex Property Trust Inc (ESS) Holdings Trimmed by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust Inc (NYSE:ESS) by 24.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 270,489 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 88,620 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.41% of Essex Property Trust worth $66,327,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 33.3% during the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 109,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,011,000 after acquiring an additional 27,366 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 3,787 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $929,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 50.6% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 24,056 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,936,000 after acquiring an additional 8,079 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 25.9% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 35,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,710,000 after acquiring an additional 7,318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dean Investment Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 3,977 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $975,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ESS. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $303.00 price target on shares of Essex Property Trust in a report on Friday. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Essex Property Trust from $268.00 to $301.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup set a $275.00 price target on Essex Property Trust and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Essex Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $290.00 to $295.00 in a report on Thursday, February 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and issued a $260.00 price target on shares of Essex Property Trust in a report on Wednesday, January 30th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $273.80.

NYSE:ESS opened at $286.25 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.47. Essex Property Trust Inc has a 52-week low of $226.22 and a 52-week high of $291.23.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19. The business had revenue of $353.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $351.76 million. Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 5.74% and a net margin of 27.87%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.01 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Essex Property Trust Inc will post 13.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a $1.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $7.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. This is an increase from Essex Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.86. Essex Property Trust’s payout ratio is currently 59.19%.

In related news, EVP John F. Burkart sold 1,413 shares of Essex Property Trust stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.22, for a total value of $410,080.86. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,547,453.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael J. Schall sold 2,682 shares of Essex Property Trust stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.10, for a total value of $778,048.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,628,923.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,516 shares of company stock worth $5,399,803. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Essex Property Trust Profile

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 245 apartment communities with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

