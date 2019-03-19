eServGlobal (ESG) Rating Reiterated by FinnCap

eServGlobal (LON:ESG)‘s stock had its “corporate” rating reiterated by research analysts at FinnCap in a report issued on Tuesday.
Shares of eServGlobal stock opened at GBX 6.90 ($0.09) on Tuesday. eServGlobal has a 52 week low of GBX 4.35 ($0.06) and a 52 week high of GBX 10.10 ($0.13). The stock has a market capitalization of $62.57 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.57.
About eServGlobal
