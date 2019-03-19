eServGlobal (ESG) Rating Reiterated by FinnCap

eServGlobal (LON:ESG)‘s stock had its “corporate” rating reiterated by research analysts at FinnCap in a report issued on Tuesday.

Shares of eServGlobal stock opened at GBX 6.90 ($0.09) on Tuesday. eServGlobal has a 52 week low of GBX 4.35 ($0.06) and a 52 week high of GBX 10.10 ($0.13). The stock has a market capitalization of $62.57 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.57.

Get eServGlobal alerts:

About eServGlobal

eServGlobal Limited provides telecommunications software solutions to mobile and financial service providers in the Middle East, the Asia Pacific, Europe, Africa, and Central and South America. The company provides various transaction services, including digital wallets, commerce, remittance, recharge, rapid service connection, and business analytics.

Recommended Story: What is Call Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for eServGlobal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eServGlobal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.