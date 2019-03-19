Ero Copper (ERO) Downgraded by BMO Capital Markets to “Market Perform”

BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note released on Monday morning. They currently have C$16.50 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of C$16.00.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on ERO. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on shares of Ero Copper from C$17.50 to C$16.50 in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Ero Copper from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, December 12th.

Shares of ERO stock opened at C$15.99 on Monday. Ero Copper has a 52 week low of C$7.23 and a 52 week high of C$17.75. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion and a PE ratio of -399.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 146.63, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

Ero Copper Corp., a base metals mining company, focuses on the production and sale of copper. The company also explores for gold and silver ores. Its principal property is the Vale do Curaçá Property located in the northeastern Bahia State, Brazil. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

