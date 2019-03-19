Equity Residential (EQR) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Monday.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Equity Residential have underperformed its industry over the past three months. Further, the trend in estimate revisions of funds from operations (FFO) per share for 2019 does not indicate a favorable outlook. Although economic recovery and job-market growth, favorable demographics, lifestyle transformation, and creation of households have the capacity to drive demand, new apartment supply across its markets is expected to continue putting pressure on new lease rates, occupancy and retention and lead to use of high concessions as well. Further, in a bid to reposition its portfolio, the company is opting for substantial sale of non-core assets. The dilutive impact on earnings from such dispositions cannot be averted in the near term. Nonetheless, rewarding its shareholders, it recently announced 5.1% sequential hike in common stock dividends.”

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Equity Residential from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 28th. ValuEngine raised shares of Equity Residential from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 21st. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Equity Residential to $80.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, December 17th. Finally, Barclays reissued a hold rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Equity Residential in a research note on Wednesday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $70.33.

NYSE EQR opened at $73.98 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. Equity Residential has a 1-year low of $57.96 and a 1-year high of $75.65. The company has a market capitalization of $27.66 billion, a PE ratio of 22.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.59.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.54). Equity Residential had a net margin of 25.50% and a return on equity of 6.31%. The business had revenue of $652.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $652.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Equity Residential will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Monday, March 25th will be paid a $0.5675 dividend. This represents a $2.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. This is a boost from Equity Residential’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 22nd. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.46%.

In other Equity Residential news, CAO Ian Kaufman sold 932 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.21, for a total transaction of $67,299.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Linda Bynoe sold 10,677 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total transaction of $799,707.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 230,872 shares of company stock worth $16,960,483 over the last three months. 3.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Equity Residential during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equity Residential during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 38.0% during the fourth quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. now owns 516 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Enlightenment Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equity Residential during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Legacy Bridge LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equity Residential during the fourth quarter worth $78,000. 87.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Equity Residential is an S&P 500 company focused on the acquisition, development and management of rental apartment properties located in urban and high-density suburban markets where today's renters want to live, work and play. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 307 properties consisting of 79,482 apartment units, primarily located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

